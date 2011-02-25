9 Charts About How Tech Can Save Our Economy, But The Government Is Screwing It Up

Nicholas Carlson
Kleiner Perkins partner Mary Meeker put together a huge analysis of the United States as a company – USA Inc.She’s not very bullish.

The good news is that she makes a strong case that tech could play a big role in USA Inc’s turnaround.

That is, if the government doesn’t screw it up.

But to compensate for growing debts, the GDP would have to crank up 6% next year and 4.5% the year after

That's not likely to happen, given historical trends…

…and the anemic consumer.

Historically, two factors have contributed to long term GDP growth: productivity growth and employment growth.

The biggest source of productivity growth is technology investment.

Oh, and by the way, tech is also a huge creator or wealth and jobs.

Remember, federal investment in technology created the Internet (fka ARPANET) and GPS

But relative to entitlement spending, the federal government is investing less in technology than it use to.

(Back when it created the ARPANET /Internet (1970s) and Global Positioning System (1980s)..

Thanks largely to this government pullback, tech investment as a percentage of GDP is lower than it was in 1961

