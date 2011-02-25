9 Charts About How Tech Can Save Our Economy, But The Government Is Screwing It Up

Photo: kvdhout
Kleiner Perkins partner Mary Meeker put together a huge analysis of the United States as a company – USA Inc.She’s not very bullish.
The good news is that she makes a strong case that tech could play a big role in USA Inc’s turnaround.
That is, if the government doesn’t screw it up.
But to compensate for growing debts, the GDP would have to crank up 6% next year and 4.5% the year after
Historically, two factors have contributed to long term GDP growth: productivity growth and employment growth.
But relative to entitlement spending, the federal government is investing less in technology than it use to.
(Back when it created the ARPANET /Internet (1970s) and Global Positioning System (1980s)..
Thanks largely to this government pullback, tech investment as a percentage of GDP is lower than it was in 1961
