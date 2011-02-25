9 Charts About How Tech Can Save Our Economy, But The Government Is Screwing It Up

Photo: kvdhout

Kleiner Perkins partner Mary Meeker put together a huge analysis of the United States as a company – USA Inc.She’s not very bullish.



The good news is that she makes a strong case that tech could play a big role in USA Inc’s turnaround.

That is, if the government doesn’t screw it up.

