9 Advertisers Who Should Fix Their Lousy Facebook Timelines Immediately

Marketers had just started to understand Facebook’s brand Pages, when Facebook made everyone switch to the Timeline format. So it’s understandable that some advertisers aren’t making the most of it.Last month, we looked at 13 advertisers who were doing amazing things with Facebook’s timeline. The things that set them apart were amazing cover photos, uploading historic footage and images, and beautiful images that are better displayed in the new format.
This month, we found the nine brands that are getting it wrong. None of them are total disasters, but none of them are taking advantage of Timeline, which allows much more creative freedom than the old Pages.
Kool Aid isn't including any of its history on its timeline. Nor is it taking advantage of the cover photo.
Geico is a brand that loves advertising. You would think it would use the cover photo to do something fun.
Disneyland's Timeline is a little bland. Ideally you should make the cover image different from the profile photo.
The digital Sun-Maid Raisin girl is a little scary. But the issue here is that this 100-year-old company isn't taking advantage of the Timeline function.
Like Geico, we expect more from Allstate Insurance. Why not feature the beloved Mayhem in the Timeline?
