9 Advertisers Who Should Fix Their Lousy Facebook Timelines Immediately

Mallory Russell

Marketers had just started to understand Facebook’s brand Pages, when Facebook made everyone switch to the Timeline format. So it’s understandable that some advertisers aren’t making the most of it.Last month, we looked at 13 advertisers who were doing amazing things with Facebook’s timeline. The things that set them apart were amazing cover photos, uploading historic footage and images, and beautiful images that are better displayed in the new format.

This month, we found the nine brands that are getting it wrong. None of them are total disasters, but none of them are taking advantage of Timeline, which allows much more creative freedom than the old Pages.

Quiznos is using one of its ads as a cover photo, but the image is small and dark.

Microsoft has a pretty cover photo, but what does it have to do with Microsoft?

Kool Aid isn't including any of its history on its timeline. Nor is it taking advantage of the cover photo.

Geico is a brand that loves advertising. You would think it would use the cover photo to do something fun.

Disneyland's Timeline is a little bland. Ideally you should make the cover image different from the profile photo.

We expect more from you Burger King. This is generic and boring.

The digital Sun-Maid Raisin girl is a little scary. But the issue here is that this 100-year-old company isn't taking advantage of the Timeline function.

Like Geico, we expect more from Allstate Insurance. Why not feature the beloved Mayhem in the Timeline?

You've seen some timelines that need work, now take a look at how Facebook benefits from that.

Facebook IPO Countdown: Here's What You Don't Know About Its $1 Billion Ad Business >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.