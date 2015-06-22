9 books to read if you want to be a billionaire

This book by an environmental sciences professor focuses on the costs of increasing material consumption and the potential for dematerialization in the future.

Bill Gates, estimated to be the richest man on earth, calls Smil his favourite author and says the book gave him new insight into the materials that make modern life possible.

'It might seem mundane, but the issue of materials -- how much we use and how much we need -- is key to helping the world's poorest people improve their lives,' Gates writes. 'Think of the amazing increase in quality of life that we saw in the United States and other rich countries in the past 100 years. We want most of that miracle to take place for all of humanity over the next 50 years.'