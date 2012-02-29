9 Bonehead Ways You Screwed Up Your Wall Street Internship

Photo: flickr: Francois Storr

Interning on Wall Street may be lucrative, but it is gruelling work. The competition is stiff, the hours, are long, and frankly, it’s rather thankless.For all those reasons, the Wall Street internship is very easy to screw up. And you do want your offer, don’t you? Yes you do.



So Business Insider is here to help. We asked our sources who have not only been interns, but also had their own interns share their thoughts on what makes a terrible Wall Street summer.

Consider this a “To NOT do list.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.