These 9 Mobile Game Companies Got Over $US100 Million In Sales In 2013

Kyle Russell
Iphone 5c playing a racing gameAppleThe iPhone has become one of the largest gaming platforms on the market since the App Store opened in 2008.

Have you ever noticed how everyone you know has
“Candy Crush Saga”and at least one variation of
“Angry Birds”on their phone?

The rise of free apps supported by in-app purchases has led to a seemingly exponential growth in the number and reach of games made for Android, iPhone, and other smartphone platforms.

This year, app developers will bring in $US26 billion in revenue from app stores. In 2017, that number is expected to hit $US77 billion.

It turns out that the addicting games everyone is downloading are capturing a pretty big portion of that — the biggest players are making over $US1 billion in revenue from individual games. We looked at PocketGamer and companies’ individual financial disclosures to identify the firms that have surpassed the $US100 million revenue mark from games that people can’t get enough of.

Gameloft brought in over $US100 million in revenue in the first half of 2013 with a combination of games based on movie licenses and original games inspired by console hits like 'Grand Theft Auto' and 'Call of Duty.'

Notable games:

Thor: The Dark World

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iOS

Gangstar Vegas

Price: $US2.99

Available on: Android, iOS

Modern Combat 3: Fallen Nation

Price: $US4.99

Available on: Android, iOS

Rovio keeps cranking out successful variations of its now-classic 'Angry Birds' series, whose popularity have turned the company's iconic birds and pigs into a merchandising goldmine. It's expected to grow from last year's revenue base of $US195 million.

Notable games:

Angry Birds Star Wars II

Price: $US0.99 (free on Android)

Available on: Android, iOS, Windows Phone

The Croods

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iOS, Kindle

Disney's 'Where's My Water?' series has brought in over 240 million downloads (with an estimated revenue of $US1.66 per user) and spawned a line of merchandise, much like Rovio's 'Angry Birds.' With games like 'Tiny Death Star' also doing well in the App Store, Disney should easily bring in over $US300 million from mobile games in 2013.

Notable games:

Where's My Water? 2

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iOS

Star Wars: Tiny Death Star

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iOS, Windows Phone

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

Price: $US9.99

Available on: iOS

Kabam expects to make roughly $US325 million this year from its mobile games, which include successful games based on 'The Hobbit' and Kabam IP like 'Kingdoms of Camelot.'

Notable games:

The Hobbit: Kingdoms of Middle Earth

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iOS

Kingdoms of Camelot: Battle for the North

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iOS

Dragons of Atlantis: Heirs of the Dragon

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iOS

King has over 150 titles and releases new games every month, but its true claim to fame is its uber-hit 'Candy Crush Saga,' which has brought in more than $US300 million alone this year.

Notable games:

Candy Crush Saga

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iOS

At one point in 2013, EA Mobile's Real Racing 3 was the #1 free app in over 90 countries' App Stores. Together, its apps brought in roughly $US100 million per quarter in 2013 (for a total of ~$400 million).

Notable games:

Real Racing 3

Price: Free

Available on: Android, BlackBerry, iOS

FIFA 14

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iOS

Madden 25

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iOS

Supercell hit the scene with a bang: 'Clash of Clans' came out of nowhere to become the largest game on iOS. Now on Android, the company continues to make hits with its 'tablet first' design philosophy. It's expected to do $US800 million in sales this year.

Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen

Notable games:

Clash of Clans

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iOS

Hay Day

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iOS

GungHo Online rought in $US763 million in sales in the first half of 2013 alone, a year-over-year increase of 945%. It could top $US1.5 billion this year.

Notable games:

Puzzle & Dragons

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iOS

Dokuro

Price: $US0.99

Available on: Android, iOS

DeNA's Mobage social gaming network and wide selection of games brought in revenues of over $US500 million in just its first fiscal quarter of 2013. That would put it on target for $US2 billion this year.

Notable games:

Blood Brothers

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iOS

Transformers Legends

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iOS

Rage of Bahamut

Price: Free

Available on: Android, iOS

