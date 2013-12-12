These 9 Mobile Game Companies Got Over $US100 Million In Sales In 2013

Apple The iPhone has become one of the largest gaming platforms on the market since the App Store opened in 2008.

Have you ever noticed how everyone you know has

“Candy Crush Saga”and at least one variation of

“Angry Birds”on their phone?

The rise of free apps supported by in-app purchases has led to a seemingly exponential growth in the number and reach of games made for Android, iPhone, and other smartphone platforms.

This year, app developers will bring in $US26 billion in revenue from app stores. In 2017, that number is expected to hit $US77 billion.

It turns out that the addicting games everyone is downloading are capturing a pretty big portion of that — the biggest players are making over $US1 billion in revenue from individual games. We looked at PocketGamer and companies’ individual financial disclosures to identify the firms that have surpassed the $US100 million revenue mark from games that people can’t get enough of.

