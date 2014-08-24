The 9 Best Resignation Letters In Tech

Resigning is never easy, but it’s even harder to resign with a strong message.
Whether it’s good or bad, some resignation letters leave a stronger impression than others.
The following people have left their position in style, causing a stir with their resignation letters.
When: 1985
Position: Apple Chairman
Why he left: Mac sales were declining in 1984-85, and it caused Jobs to often clash with John Sculley, the former Pepsi CEO that Jobs himself brought in to head Apple.
Eventually, Sculley and Apple's board stripped Jobs of all managerial duties and 'demoted' him to the Chairman position. Jobs resigned on Sept. 15, 1985, and went on to launch another company called NeXT. (He later returned as Apple's CEO on Sept. 16, 1997.)
Best lines: 'I find myself both saddened and perplexed by the management's conduct in this matter which seems to me contrary to Apple's best interest...I am but 30 and want still to contribute and achieve.'
Read the full letter here.
When: 2014
Position: MongoDB CEO
Why he left: Schireson left his job as CEO of MongoDB, a popular database firm valued at over $US1 billion, so he could spend more time with his family.
Schireson said it was his 'dream job' that he was leaving behind. He also raised the question of why male professionals are not asked about work-life balance as much as female professionals are.
Best lines: 'As a male CEO, I have been asked what kind of car I drive and what type of music I like, but never how I balance the demands of being both a dad and a CEO...Right now, I choose to spend more time with my family and am confident that I can continue to have an meaningful and rewarding work life while doing so.'
Read the full letter here.
When: 2013
Position: Groupon CEO
Why he left: Mason founded Groupon in 2008 and turned it into a massive social commerce site. He even took it public in 2011. But after declining sales and failing to meet revenue expectations, Mason was fired in 2013.
Best lines: 'After four and a half intense and wonderful years as CEO of Groupon, I've decided that I'd like to spend more time with my family. Just kidding - I was fired today. If you're wondering why...you haven't been paying attention.'
Read the full letter here. (If you want the hidden meanings behind his letter, read this, instead.)
When: 2014
Position: Microsoft Board member
Why he left: Just a year after resigning from Microsoft's CEO role, Ballmer stepped down from the company's board last week.
In his resignation letter, Ballmer said he's leaving Microsoft to concentrate on his new basketball team, the LA Clippers, and teach classes at USC. This was Ballmer's last step in leaving Microsoft.
Best line: 'I bleed Microsoft -- have for 34 years and I always will.'
Read the full letter here.
When: 2011
Position: Apple CEO
Why he left: Jobs was suffering from various health issues, including pancreatic cancer, and was on indefinite medical leave when he wrote this letter in August 2011.
In the letter, Jobs recommends Tim Cook as his successor, who became CEO shortly after. Jobs died about three months later, on Oct. 5, 2011.
Best lines: 'I have always said if there ever came a day when I could no longer meet my duties and expectations as Apple's CEO, I would be the first to let you know. Unfortunately, that day has come.'
Read the full letter here.
When: 2010
Position: Sun Microsystems CEO
Why he left: Just a week after Sun was acquired by Oracle, Schwartz stepped down as Sun's CEO.
Under his tenure, Sun's sales continued to decline, and Oracle's CEO Larry Ellison publicly said he expected Schwartz to resign after the acquisition was complete.
Best line: 'Financial crisis/Stalled too many customers/CEO no more.' (He tweeted this haiku as his resignation letter.)
Read the full letter here.
When: 2007
Position: Unknown
Why he left: Back in 2007, an unknown man who only identified himself as 'Samsung Man' posted his resignation letter on the company's website.
The letter went viral, sparking public debate over Korea's bureaucratic work culture.
Best lines: 'Since I started working here, so many things happened that I cannot understand. Why do they drink so much? And then why do they use company credit cards all the time? Why are there so many dinner engagements after work which nobody likes?'
Read the full letter here.
When: 2012
Position: 'Was working on Excel' at Microsoft
Why she left: In her resignation song, Cheng says she's leaving Microsoft to join a startup in San Francisco. It's unclear what exactly prompted her to leave, but she says she's proud of her three years of work there.
But more than anything, it's just the way she turned Don McLean's 'American Pie' into this charming resignation song that makes it so great.
Best lines: 'Long, long lines of code/ It can take a while for Excel code to compile/ I am glad I've had the chance/ To make the cells and numbers dance, and maybe make some customers smile'
Listen to the full song here.
