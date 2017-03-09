The 9 highest-paid sportswomen in the world

Reebok UFC star Ronda Rousey.

As far as the highest paid women in sport is concerned, it’s nearly game, set, and match to tennis stars.

But this ranking, which is based on Forbes data crunched by business-to-business marketplace Expert Market, does pack a surprise or two.

From the consistently brilliant Serena Williams, to the powerful UFC star Ronda Rousey, these were the highest-earning female athletes of 2016.

Serena Williams, tennis player. Adam Pretty / Getty Images 2016 achievements: Won Wimbledon Championship and one WTA title. 2016 earnings: £725,000 (US$880,000), or an effective day-rate of £2,800 (US$3,400). Caroline Wozniacki, tennis player. Alex Goodlett / Getty Images 2016 achievements: Won two WTA championship titles. 2016 earnings: £815,000 (US$990,000), or an effective day-rate of £3,200 (US$3,900). Ana Ivanovic, tennis player. Scott Barbour / Getty Images 2016 achievements: No notable victories. 2016 earnings: £1.5 million (US$1.8 million), or an effective day-rate of £6,100 (US$7,400). Maria Sharapova, tennis player. Quinn Rooney / Getty Images 2016 achievements: No notable victories after being disqualified from the sport for failing a drug test. 2016 earnings: £1.5 million (US$1.8 million), or an effective day-rate of £6,100 (US$7,400). Victoria Azarenka, tennis player. Matt Roberts / Getty Images 2016 achievements: Won two WTA titles. 2016 earnings: £2.9 million (US$3.5 million), or an effective day-rate of £11,500 (US$14,000). Gabrine Muguruza, tennis player. Julian Finney / Getty Images 2016 achievements: Beat Serena Williams in the final of the French Open, reached a career-high world rank of two, and reached two WTA Premier 5 Tournament semi-finals. 2016 earnings: £3.7 million (US$4.5 million), or an effective day-rate of £14,800 (US$18,000). Agnieszka Radwanska, tennis player. Alex Goodlett / Getty Images 2016 achievements: Reached the semi-final of the Australia Open, won three WTA championship titles, and finished the year as the third-best women's tennis player in the world. 2016 earnings: £4.2 million (US$5.1 million), or an effective day-rate of £16,700 (US$20,300). Danica Patrick, stock car racer. Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images 2016 achievements: 689 points from 36 races in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series. 2016 earnings: £6.4 million (US$7.8 million), or an effective day-rate of £25,400 (US$30,900). Ronda Rousey, mixed martial artist contracted to the UFC. Harry How / Getty Images 2016 achievements: Lost UFC women's bantamweight title fight to Amanda Nunes in her only fight of the year. 2016 earnings: £8.1 million (US$9.9 million), or an effective day-rate of £32,100 (US$39,100).

