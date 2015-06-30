9 beautiful watches that will last a lot longer than the Apple Watch

You cab now buy the Apple Watch in Apple Stores. And in a select number of Apple Stores, you can buy the $US10,000 Apple Watch Edition, in 18k gold.

This is Apple’s first true luxury product, and it’s priced accordingly.

In the world of fine watches, $US10,000 is an important threshold. Once you cross that line, you start buying for investment. These are the watches that become family heirlooms: timepieces that are kept forever, worn on special occasions, and eventually passed down to children.

It’s virtually guaranteed your children are not going to want a first generation Apple Watch. In fact, in only a few short years the Apple Watch Edition may only be attractive as a collectible, a first-of-its-kind device. Or it may be worth only as much as the precious metal its made from.

Luxury watch brands, on the other hand, have been making mechanical movements and gorgeous watch cases for centuries.

Their intricate movements and insanely strong pedigree helps them maintain their value. And the best part is: the technology changes very slowly.

Here are just a few smart purchases for those in the market for an investment-grade watch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.