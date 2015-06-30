9 beautiful watches that will last a lot longer than the Apple Watch

You cab now buy the Apple Watch in Apple Stores. And in a select number of Apple Stores, you can buy the $US10,000 Apple Watch Edition, in 18k gold.
This is Apple’s first true luxury product, and it’s priced accordingly.
In the world of fine watches, $US10,000 is an important threshold. Once you cross that line, you start buying for investment. These are the watches that become family heirlooms: timepieces that are kept forever, worn on special occasions, and eventually passed down to children.
It’s virtually guaranteed your children are not going to want a first generation Apple Watch. In fact, in only a few short years the Apple Watch Edition may only be attractive as a collectible, a first-of-its-kind device. Or it may be worth only as much as the precious metal its made from.
Luxury watch brands, on the other hand, have been making mechanical movements and gorgeous watch cases for centuries.
Their intricate movements and insanely strong pedigree helps them maintain their value. And the best part is: the technology changes very slowly.
Here are just a few smart purchases for those in the market for an investment-grade watch.
The Portugieser is one of IWC's most popular models. With its legendary Pellaton winding system and select ceramic components, this watch is sure to hold its value.
Suggested Retail: $US13,700
Rolex is probably the most recognised watch brand in the world. This means that everyone knows how great the Datejust is -- and everyone wants one.
Suggested Retail
: $US12,750
Jaeger-LeCoultre is a watch name that needs no introduction. It's been making spectacular watches with insanely precise movements since 1833 and the elegantly designed Master Memovox continues that tradition.
Suggested Retail: $US11,100
Cartier's legendary pedigree is exemplified by the Calibre de Cartier. Its in-house movement will ensure decades of use.
Suggested Retail: $US11,300
The Omega Seamaster is an undervalued watch. Though it may not fetch full retail when resold, the Aqua Terra has an enthusiastic following for its precise movement and understated details.
Suggested Retail: $US9,732
Rolex's Submarier is the most recognisable dive watch in the world. It's a staple of any watch connoisseur's collection and has never gone out of style.
Suggested Retail: $US8,550
The Doppel 2.0 is a significant achievment made by relative newcomer, Habring. Only 20 were made, so it's also extremely rare.
Suggested Retail: $US7,800
The Masterpiece Gravity is a new timepiece by Maurice Lacroix, but its unique feature, the 'sapphire box,' sets it apart. Only 250 were made.
Suggested Retail: $US13,900
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.