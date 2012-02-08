9 Anomalies Currently Occurring In The Market

Photo: NASA/ESA

Credit Suisse’ Andrew Garthwaite has come up with a list of market anomalies, which he suggests should be the focus of your investment ideas.There are some fertile ideas here.



We summarize most of them.

Bond yields have sharply decoupled from risk assets, and from accelerating US loan growth. Garthwaite expects yields to eventually rise.

US corporate credit spreads still appear to be pricing in a recession, whereas European spreads aren’t.

Sentiment is optimistic, but actual fund positioning is positioned bearishly. That’s a sign to buy on dips.

Mining stocks have done well despite weak performance in Shanghai.

European cyclicals have performed as well as US cyclicals, despite poor economic outlook in Europe.

Dividend yield isn’t doing that great, given low bond yields.

Oil has abnormally lagged PMI.

Italian bonds are still trading way above France.

Equity housing bets have done well but the sub-prime ABX has not.

