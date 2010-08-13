9 Alarming Statistics On The Global Youth Unemployment Crisis

Gus Lubin
Happy International Youth Day! You probably forgot to buy flowers, but don’t worry, there’s not much to celebrate.

A new report from the UN’s International labour organisation warns of the highest youth unemployment ever.

For emerging economies, the recession slowed job growth necessary to deal with a soaring youth population. Mass youth unemployment will cause to instability in coming years.

For developed economies like the US, job loss has prevented youth from entering the work force. Years without a job may create a new “lost generation,” leading to economic decline.

The youth employment rate has dropped 8% in 20 years

The greatest decline was in emerging markets -- but the developed world is also at a record low

Job growth hasn't kept up with population growth -- and youth unemployment is at an all-time high

In developed markets, the problem surged during the recession. In emerging markets, job growth hasn't come fast enough

Youth unemployment averages nearly three times the rate of adult unemployment

In developed countries, youth unemployment reaches an alarming rate on 19.1

Fears of a lost generation in developed countries: 1 in 4 of the long-term unemployed are youths

Nearly a quarter of unemployed British youths have given up on applications. What do you think the rate is in the US?

Meanwhile in the developed world: watch for a dangerous growth in young male unemployment

The underlying problem is still demographics. Read more...

