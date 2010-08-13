9 Alarming Statistics On The Global Youth Unemployment Crisis

Happy International Youth Day! You probably forgot to buy flowers, but don’t worry, there’s not much to celebrate.



A new report from the UN’s International labour organisation warns of the highest youth unemployment ever.

For emerging economies, the recession slowed job growth necessary to deal with a soaring youth population. Mass youth unemployment will cause to instability in coming years.

For developed economies like the US, job loss has prevented youth from entering the work force. Years without a job may create a new “lost generation,” leading to economic decline.

