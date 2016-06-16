This 8th grader did hilarious impersonations of presidential candidates in his graduation speech

Most graduation speeches are yawn-worthy and cliche-ridden. Jack Aiello’s was anything but.

When the Illinois teen took the podium for his eighth grade graduation this month, he delivered his speech using spot-on impersonations of Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Bernie Sanders, NBC Chicago reports.

To say the speech was a hit is an understatement: In the video, which has been viewed more than 88,000 times, nearly every sentence is met with belly laughs, applause, or outright cheers from the audience.

Aiello’s parents told NBC Chicago that their son has been doing impersonations from a very young age — and that he’s been watching the 2016 election closely. Unsurprisingly, the 14-year-old plans to pursue a career in either politics or comedy someday.

“If you were to ask him what he really wants to do, he really truly does want to be president someday. He feels a great desire to be a leader,” said his father, John Aiello. “A politician or a comedian…the lines do sometimes blur.”

Here’s the speech in its entirety:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

