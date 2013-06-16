8th Grader Arrested Over NRA T-Shirt Argument Now Faces A Year in Jail

The West Virginia eight-grader arrested and suspended over his National Rifle Association T-shirt with an image of a firearm is now facing a $500 fine and a year in jail.



A judge is allowing prosecutors to move forward with charging Jared Marcum, 14, with obstructing an officer, WOWK-TV reported.

Marcum got into an argument with a teacher over his “Protect Your Rights” NRA shirt at Logan Middle School in April. He was arrested for disturbing the education process and for obstructing an officer — the latter, according to court documents obtained by WOWK, because Marcum refused to stop talking, thus hindering the arresting officer from doing his job.

After Marcum was suspended from school, he returned to class wearing the exact same shirt, as did other students in a show of solidarity.

“Every aspect of this is just totally wrong,” Marcum’s father, Allen Lardieri told WOWK. “He has no background of anything criminal, up until now and it just seems like nobody wants to admit they’re wrong.”

The family’s attorney, Ben White, said there no mention in the arresting officer’s petition of Marcum making any threats or acting violently.

“In my view of the facts, Jared didn’t do anything wrong,” White said.

White is seeking to have the charges against Marcum dismissed. The teen is due back in court on July 11.

