Video captured the dramatic end of a Kansas Mid-East League 8th Grade Basketball semi-final, where the team down by 1 point made an incredible shot in the final second.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Carter News and Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.