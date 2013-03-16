89-Year-Old Woman Raises Thousands On Kickstarter For A Line Of 'Happy' Walking Canes

Pearl Malkin, Happy Canes

Photo: Screenshot from CNN video

Pearl Malkin just proved it’s never too late to start a business.

The 89-year-old woman has raised $3,606 from 154 backers to fund a new line of walking canes on Kickstarter.Her project, Happy Canes, decorates the sticks with flowers Malkin hand glues herself. She came up with the idea when she had vertigo and needed a cane. She went to the store and set out to make it prettier. “I thought it was a nice hobby for me,” she tells CNN.



Her grandson helped her set up a Kickstarter page. This week she met her goal.

“I want to be an example to young and old people that age shouldn’t be a barrier for what you want to do in life,” she said.

Malkin will use the money to buy a wire cutter (the scissors she’s been using hurt her fingers) and she’ll step up the quality of the flowers she uses to decorate canes.

“I may live to be 100 and I want to stay busy,” Malkin tells CNN.

Here’s the video from CNN.

