8,862 Newspaper Jobs Lost So Far In 2009

Journalist and graphic designer Erica Smith tracks US newspaper layoffs and buyouts on a site called Paper Cuts. She’s 8,862 jobs lost so far in 2009, not including jobs cut through attrition, which Erica describes as ” a fancy way of saying open positions were eliminated.” She says that number does include anyone who works for a newspaper, “from editor to ad rep, reporter to marketing, copy editor to pressman, design to carrier.”



Here’s a map of where the cuts came:

