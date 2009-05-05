8,862 Newspaper Jobs Lost So Far In 2009

Nicholas Carlson

Journalist and graphic designer Erica Smith tracks US newspaper layoffs and buyouts on a site called Paper Cuts. She’s 8,862 jobs lost so far in 2009, not including jobs cut through attrition, which Erica describes as ” a fancy way of saying open positions were eliminated.” She says that number does include anyone who works for a newspaper, “from editor to ad rep, reporter to marketing, copy editor to pressman, design to carrier.”

Here’s a map of where the cuts came:

f?id=49ff16f44b54379700db5ccb&maxX=610&m

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.