An Investor Is Selling His Sick Park Avenue Penthouse For $35 Million

Julia La Roche
885 park avenue

Photo: Corcoran

Jerome Markowitz, who has held a number of roles at various financial services firms, and his wife Maria are selling their 885 Park Avenue penthouse for $34,995,000, the Wall Street Journal reports. The 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom duplex apartment is situated on the top two floors in “one of Park Avenue’s most sought after addresses,” a listing from Corcoran reads.

The couple purchased the duplex in 1998 for just over $8 million, according to the Journal. 

Some of the amenities include a wood-burning fireplace, a library and a terrace offering great views of the city.

It’s definitely a dream home for New York City and now we’re going to take a tour.

Corcoran’s Hilary Landis has the listing.

Welcome.

Here's a shot of the formal living room.

And the formal dining room

There's a lot of space for relaxing.

Here's another angle of that room.

Of course, there's room for entertaining.

The terrace looks inviting.

It would be great for catching some rays or hosting a roof top party.

Let's check out another home now...

Check Out The Florida Mansion Of Accused Inside-Trader Mathew Martoma >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.