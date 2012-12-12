An Investor Is Selling His Sick Park Avenue Penthouse For $35 Million

Photo: Corcoran

Jerome Markowitz, who has held a number of roles at various financial services firms, and his wife Maria are selling their 885 Park Avenue penthouse for $34,995,000, the Wall Street Journal reports. The 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom duplex apartment is situated on the top two floors in “one of Park Avenue’s most sought after addresses,” a listing from Corcoran reads.



The couple purchased the duplex in 1998 for just over $8 million, according to the Journal.

Some of the amenities include a wood-burning fireplace, a library and a terrace offering great views of the city.

It’s definitely a dream home for New York City and now we’re going to take a tour.

Corcoran’s Hilary Landis has the listing.

