Tech entrepreneur Kumar┬áMalavalli just listed his Los Altos Hills estate for $88 million — making it one of the most expensive, publicly listed homes in Silicon Valley history.

Produced by Jenner Deal. Original Reporting by Dennis Green.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.