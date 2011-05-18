HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $24.5 Million Park Avenue Townhouse Finally Sells After Seven Years

Photo: Courtesy of Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

After seven long years, five price changes, and a $200,000 fix up, 870 Park Avenue finally sold for $24.5 million.The townhouse went on the market in 2004 for $23 million, and faced many price hikes and drops since.



Architect Robert A.M. Stern designed the facade of the four-story townhouse. Stern also designed the famous 15 Central Park West.

