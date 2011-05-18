HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $24.5 Million Park Avenue Townhouse Finally Sells After Seven Years

Photo: Courtesy of Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate
After seven long years, five price changes, and a $200,000 fix up, 870 Park Avenue finally sold for $24.5 million.The townhouse went on the market in 2004 for $23 million, and faced many price hikes and drops since.
Architect Robert A.M. Stern designed the facade of the four-story townhouse. Stern also designed the famous 15 Central Park West.
Here's the outside of the home. It doesn't really fit in with the brick townhouses surrounding it, might be why it took so long to sell
