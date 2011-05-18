HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $24.5 Million Park Avenue Townhouse Finally Sells After Seven Years

Leah Goldman
park ave

Photo: Courtesy of Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

After seven long years, five price changes, and a $200,000 fix up, 870 Park Avenue finally sold for $24.5 million.The townhouse went on the market in 2004 for $23 million, and faced many price hikes and drops since. 

Architect Robert A.M. Stern designed the facade of the four-story townhouse. Stern also designed the famous 15 Central Park West.

Here's the outside of the home. It doesn't really fit in with the brick townhouses surrounding it, might be why it took so long to sell

The townhouse is 12,000 square feet

And has huge windows throughout brightly lighting the space

The townhouse has four stories

The wide open staircase

There's also a separate 1,150 square foot professional space

Wood panel detailing

Here's another living room area

The hallway in the master bedroom

The master bathroom

The huge upstairs hallway

One of the guest bathrooms

How about some Central Park real estate?

HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $37.5 Million Penthouse At The Plaza With Gorgeous Views Of Central Park >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.