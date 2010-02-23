87 Million Watch NBCU Olympics Coverage On Sunday

Apolo Anton Ohno, 2010 Winter Olympics

Photo: AP

Whoa!NBC Universal nabbed its largest Vancouver Games audience to date last night, with 87 million people tuning in on one of their networks. That’s 16 million more people and 22% higher than the 2006 Sunday Games broadcast.



MSNBC got an average of 8.22 million viewers checking out the U.S. vs. Canada action. That number rivals “the best average viewership for a program on MSNBC. (Election Night Coverage, 8.23 million on Nov. 4, 2008),” according to Nielsen’s numbers.

More stats:

NBC’s primetime broadcast brought an average viewership of 23.3 million, 4 million more and 21% above the 2006 Winter Games’s Sunday night telecast.

NBC’s Olympics Mobile platforms (WAP site and iTunes App) have amassed more than 54.3 million page views since the Opening Ceremony, surpassing the total number of page views for the entire 17-day Beijing Games by 56%.

There have been 1.3 million mobile video streams during the 10 days, more than four times the total number for the entire 17-day Beijing Games.

