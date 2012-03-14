86-Year-Old Dick Van Dyke Just Married His 40-Year-Old Makeup Artist

Van Dyke and his bride, Arlene Silver, on their wedding day

Photo: THR/MattHamill

Ah, Hollywood: the place where dreams come true, where love knows no bounds—especially when it comes to age.Dick Van Dyke, 86, has just wed his 40-year-old makeup artist girlfriend, Arlene Silver.



The couple tied the knot on Leap Day, February 29, in a small ceremony at a Malibu chapel near the “Mary Poppins” actor’s home.

It was “kinda on the spur of the moment, we just decided Leap Day would be the best time to do it,” Van Dyke told RumorFix.

In the wedding photo just released to The Hollywood Reporter, the former “Dick Van Dyke Show” star is wearing a black suit and silver tie from Charles of Beverly Hills while his wife opted for a fuschia wedding dress by Anthropologie. (C’mon Arlene, you couldn’t have at least gotten a Vera Wang out of the deal?)

Van Dyke, who was previously married for 36 years, and Silver met six years ago at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards in Los Angeles after she did his makeup in the green room.

“It’s a really nice relationship, most people like her a lot,” the actor’s publicist Bob Palmer told ABCNews.com. “Despite their obvious age difference, Dick has never been happier. She brings a lot of light into his life.”

“Most people”?

We want to know what those other people have to say about this.

Regardless, congrats to the happy couple.

Now read about another couple who got engaged on national television last night >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.