Take A Look Inside This Surprisingly Livable 86 Square Foot Apartment

Caroline Moss
Tiny HouseVimeo

Do you think you could live in an 86 square foot apartment? 

What would that even look like?

Could you fit all of your stuff?

Kitoko Studio took a tiny apartment in Paris and transformed it into a spacious apartment, with storage built into every nook and cranny.

There’s even a bathroom that looks bigger than some we’ve seen in Manhattan apartments!

This video from Kitoko Studio takes us inside the tiny space and shows us how it’s done.

The apartment is located in Paris, in a secluded part of a beautiful building.

It's a hike...you have to climb seven flights of stairs.

Here's a view of the entire apartment.

This is what it looked like before.

Open up the first door...

...and pull out a staircase that doubles as a bookshelf. You can climb up the stairs into the bed, also behind a door.

Looks comfortable.

Another sliding pocket holds a wardrobe.

And closes back into the wall.

There's a small table with two stools.

Spacious.

And another pull-out for accessories or other clothing.

More space for books and office supplies.

There's the kitchen! You can lift the counter...

...to reveal a sink.

Behind the last door is the bathroom.

There's a sink, toilet, and standing shower.

And plenty of natural light from the window.

You can watch the whole video here.

