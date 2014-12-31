Take A Look Inside This Surprisingly Livable 86 Square Foot Apartment

Do you think you could live in an 86 square foot apartment?

What would that even look like?

Could you fit all of your stuff?

Kitoko Studio took a tiny apartment in Paris and transformed it into a spacious apartment, with storage built into every nook and cranny.

There’s even a bathroom that looks bigger than some we’ve seen in Manhattan apartments!

This video from Kitoko Studio takes us inside the tiny space and shows us how it’s done.

