Neobank 86 400 is preparing to go harder on the mortgage market as it gears up for its second phase

86 400 CEO Robert Bell.

86 400 has set itself a target of lending $2 billion by the end of next year.

It’s a bold ambition for the neobank, which currently has only $40 million in mortgages.

To grow, it plans on raising more capital with CEO Robert Bell telling Business Insider Australia that the neobank is just getting started.

It may not have been the first Australian neobank to receive its licence, but 86 400 is aiming to be the strongest

Twelve months on from receiving the green light, and ten months since its public launch, the bank has racked up some fairly impressive numbers.

Owned predominately by payments platform Cuscal, it holds more than $300 million in deposits, has done more than $1 billion in transactions, and has seen customers link up more than 225,000 accounts to their 86 400 accounts.

Forever the golden goose of banking, however, it is 86 400’s loan book that CEO Robert Bell says will be the bank’s biggest focus over the next 18 months.

“We’ve given ourselves the target of having $2 billion in lending by the end of next year,” Bell told Business Insider Australia.

With $30 million in settled mortgages and just another $10 million approved, it’s a bold goal for a bank that hasn’t yet celebrated its first birthday.

However, it’s a target Bell believes is more than mere fantasy.

“In terms of the number of brokers we’ve got signed up, the size of the market, and the average deal size, we think it’s really achievable,” he said. “We’ve got a very, very efficient mortgage process, so we’re really ready to scale.”

With customers approved for a home loan within 24 hours of application, Bell says the pace of mortgage growth has only been picking up in recent weeks.

To expand at the pace required though, the neo is looking for investors to pony up in a fresh capital raise, after a $34 million round earlier this year.

While Bell wouldn’t put a figure on how much the bank is looking for, the round led by Morgan Stanley will need to bring in enough to offset the bank’s substantive capital requirements with its ambitious growth goals.

It remains to this day the only neobank with lending in any form, although Xinja promises personal lending is coming. While Bell says personal loans are probably the next cab off the rank for 86 400 as well, it’s doubtful it would ever do credit cards.

“The reason being that they are in decline in the marketplace and getting someone into a revolving line of credit is not really aligned with us helping people take control of their money,” he said.

Instead, it has looked to partnerships with the likes of Zip to integrate with other fintech companies in offering better alternatives.

Now that it’s covered most of the everyday banking features Australians expect, Bell says the next phase for neobanks is to focus on things that “surprise and delight”.

“Enriching transactions and increasing the insights we give our customers using the data that we have from them and from across their accounts across all banks — those are the sort of things you’ll see us of 12 to 18 months,”

“There’s an opportunity now for us to differentiate on experience rather than just product,” he said.

Bell boasts that the bank has also managed to largely sidestep most of the disruption of COVID-19, bringing on another 10 hires largely in developer and operations roles during this time.

Contrast that to close rivals Volt, which has been forced to push back its public launch and scratch an IPO, and Xinja, which has been burning through cash as it struggles to launch its own lending products.

Despite that, and concerns over rising bad debts, Bell says he’s confident investors will continue to back 86 400.

“We’ve done everything we said we would do over the last 12 months and that’s what investors are looking for,” he said.

“It’s not about the promises. You need to deliver what said you would deliver.”

