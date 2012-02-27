850,000 Android Devices Are Activated Each Day

Android has crossed 850,000 device activations per day, according to a tweet from Google boss Andy Rubin.



This is up from the 700,000 daily activations reported in December, and a Google blog post indicates that there have been over 300 million activations to date (Apple most recently indicated that it’s seen 315 iOS activations).

The Android Market is home to 450,000 apps, which is impressively close to Apple’s 500,000.

Inside Mobile Apps writes that these numbers all seem to indicate that Android is gaining some momentum after Apple posted a scintillating $46.3 billion quarter over Christmas.

Photo: Screenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.