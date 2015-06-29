850 Greek banks could re-open on Thursday -- but only for one specific reason

Greek banks are closed until July 5.
But according to Reuters, 850 Greek banks could open as soon as Thursday, but only for one specific reason: pension withdrawals.
Citing a Greek government official, Reuters reports that the bank branches will be open only for the payment of pensions and added that if banks continue to be supported by the European Central Bank’s emergency liquidity assistance, the €60 per day withdrawal limit could be raised.
On Sunday, the ECB announced that it had capped its ELA to Greece.
Recall that on Sunday, Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras told the citizens of Greece in an address that Greek bank deposits, as well as wages and pensions, remained totally safe.
Early Monday morning Greek time, Greece announced that it closed banks through the announced July 5 referendum and had put in place capital controls.
NOW WATCH: 12 awesome facts about WWE superstar Brock Lesnar
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.