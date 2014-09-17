HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Jaw-Dropping Los Angeles Mansion Just Hit The Market For $US85 Million

Megan Willett
1181 North Hillcrest mansionCourtesy of Rodeo RealtyThe mansion at 1181 North Hillcrest.

A 23,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills with views of Malibu Beach and downtown Los Angeles has been listed for a staggering $US85 million.

The real estate listing warns: “be prepared for an overwhelming sensory experience unlike any you’ve felt before.” It’s not exaggerating.

The two-level home, which was completed by the firm’s creative team this month, has eight bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, an underground garage, wine cellar, and even a movie theatre.

Located in the elite neighbourhood of Trousdale Estates, the home looks like a showroom with two fully stocked bars, a gym, game room, and infinity edge pool.

The property last sold in August of 2012 for $US12.65 million, according to Zillow. The over-the-top house is listed by Ben Bacal Realty.

Welcome to 1181 North Hillcrest. The home was listed this month for $US85 million.

It's located in the elite Beverly Hills neighbourhood of Trousdale Estates.

The home received a complete overhaul after being purchased back in 2012. The new design is stunning.

But let's go inside and see what the mansion has to offer.

The living room has a skylight and looks out over the horizon.

An open office is off to the side, as well as a motorcycle on display.

The dining room can easily fit eight guests. The home was designed for entertaining.

The open kitchen has 10 bar stools and nearly 180-degree view of downtown LA.

The living area opens up onto the home's infinity pool.

It comes with lounge beds in the pool for guests to tan and relax on.

The view is simply stunning.

There are also outdoor lounge chairs nearby for guests who want to stay dry.

The master bedroom has ample space and a huge floor-to-ceiling window.

The master bathroom has a stand alone bathtub and a glass shower.

The master bedroom's closets are bigger than most New York apartments, designed to be both his...

...and hers.

The mansion has seven other guest bedrooms.

And 14 other bathrooms.

This huge guest bedroom even has an open-air lounge next door.

With couches and a ping pong table, this would be a wonderful area to relax.

For those who want to tan on the balcony, the upper floor has even more chairs.

Downstairs is an indoor movie theatre with deluxe seating.

The mansion even has its own wine cellar.

The basement is the ultimate man cave.

It's a haven for game lovers with a pool table and foosball.

There's also a fully stocked bar with ample bar stools.

And for those who want to showcase their cars, there's a space for that, too.

And to top it all off, you can stay in shape with this deluxe gym.

The home is being sold fully furnished, so you can simply move into the amazing space.

The $US85 million price tag seems more understandable now.

