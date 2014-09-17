HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Jaw-Dropping Los Angeles Mansion Just Hit The Market For $US85 Million

Courtesy of Rodeo Realty The mansion at 1181 North Hillcrest.

A 23,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills with views of Malibu Beach and downtown Los Angeles has been listed for a staggering $US85 million.

The real estate listing warns: “be prepared for an overwhelming sensory experience unlike any you’ve felt before.” It’s not exaggerating.

The two-level home, which was completed by the firm’s creative team this month, has eight bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, an underground garage, wine cellar, and even a movie theatre.

Located in the elite neighbourhood of Trousdale Estates, the home looks like a showroom with two fully stocked bars, a gym, game room, and infinity edge pool.

The property last sold in August of 2012 for $US12.65 million, according to Zillow. The over-the-top house is listed by Ben Bacal Realty.

