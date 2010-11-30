$85 Billion Banco Santander Sliding Again, As Spanish Banks Face $111 Billion Refinancing Wave

Joe Weisenthal

The Spanish mega-bank Banco Santander, which clocks in with a market cap of over $85 billion, is melting again today. There goes another billion. In European trading it’s off about 1.8%, outpacing the overall declines in Spanish equities buy a good margin.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg notes that the refinancing wave for next year will come to $111 billion for the country’s banks.

Santander itself has 27 billion euros in debt to refinance.

chart

