This 84-Year-Old Keeps Over 23,000 Cars In His Basement

One of the most prolific and public car collectors in North America would have to be Jay Leno. With hundreds of cars that he drives stored in his “Big Dog Garage,” Leno is the envy of car nuts around the world.



But now it seems he has some competition…sort of.

Joe DiNovo, an 84-year-old retiree from outside Chicago, has a collection of over 23,000 Matchbox cars that he has accrued over the last 50 years, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

It seems the collection started purely by accident. In his spare time, DiNovo would sell model trains and toy cars at trade shows. When cars did not sell, he would bring them home and put them in display cases in his basement.

Over time, the collection grew and grew until it reached its current massive size.

The Sun Times reports that DiNovo’s wife has decreed that one corner of the basement remain free of cars so she has easy access to the laundry area.

Collecting these Matchbox cars seems to be DiNovo’s vice. He told the Sun Times that he doesn’t “drink, smoke, or womanize.” This is his little hobby that keeps him occupied.

Take a walk into his collection below:



