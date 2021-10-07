84% of Trump voters worry about discrimination against whites and think Christianity is under attack

Supporters of former President Donald Trump cheer at a rally on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

84% of Trump voters are strongly or somewhat worried about anti-white discrimination.

An identical percentage also think Christianity is under attack in America, according to polling.

“Trump voters are d eeply and personally animated by… anti-immigration sentiment,” the report says.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

New polling released today by Project Home Fire in partnership with University of Virginia’s Center for Politics has found that Trump voters are animated by concerns about anti-white discrimination and the fate of Christianity in America.

“American racial and ethnic politics have reached their breaking point,” begins the report, contrasting Biden voters’ views with those of Trump voters.

“On the one side, Joe Biden voters see systemic racism in America as a serious problem,” the report says. “Donald Trump voters are on the other side of Biden voters on each of these issues, and by large margins… they worry that discrimination against whites will increase significantly in the next few years.”

The polling found that 52% of Trump voters said they strongly agreed with the statement, “I worry that discrimination against whites will increase significantly in the next few years,” a figure that rises to 84% when including those that somewhat agree. An even higher percentage, 61%, strongly agreed with the notion that “Christianity is under attack in American today,” which also rises to 84% when including people who somewhat agree.

Meanwhile, Biden voters largely disagreed. On both counts, only 38% of Biden voters strongly or somewhat agreed that anti-white discrimination is a problem and that Christianity is under attack. 91% of Democrats strongly or somewhat agreed that “system racism in America is a real and serious problem.”

Further polling conducted by the group revealed just how tied to immigration Trump voter’s concerns were; upwards of 80% of them strongly or somewhat agreed that they were worried about paying higher taxes due to illegal immigrants using healthcare, welfare, and education resources. A similar percentage were strongly or somewhat in agreement with the notion that they would “suffer personally” from the US being more socialist as a result of immigration.

“Trump voters are deeply and personally animated by a strong anti-immigration sentiment that unites their thinking across previously distinct and separate policy areas,” the report observes.

The poll was conducted online from July 22 to August 4 and surveyed 2,012 voters, including 1,001 Trump voters and 1,011 Biden voters. The poll had a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.