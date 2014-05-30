HOUSE OF THE DAY: Wall Street Banker Buys Old-World Park Avenue Duplex For $US8.5 Million

Wall Street banker Brian Kelly and his wife Robin Foley just purchased 10-room Upper East Side duplex for $US8.495 million, according to CityRealty’s blog 6sqft.
The two-story apartment, at pre-war 830 Park Ave., still has original touches from the early 20th century mixed with modern finishes.
The four-bedroom condo contains a grand staircase and tall ceilings. Each floor even has its own air conditioning system.
830 Park Avenue was built in 1912 by Art Nouveau architects George and Edward Blum and is located near the Whitney Museum and Carlyle Hotel.
The previous owner was
Robert F. Mancuso, the founder and chief executive of the Dellacorte Group, a NYC merchant bank.
The elevator opens to the foyer, which leads to massive drawing room that contains the original fireplace and crown moulding.
The connecting living room has floor-to-ceiling windows with Juliet balconies, and a decorative fireplace.
Meanwhile, the state-of-the-art kitchen contains updated appliances, a butler's pantry, a wet bar, and an eat-in breakfast room.
All four of the bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite has a wall of custom-built closets, with two more additional closets.
