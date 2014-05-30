HOUSE OF THE DAY: Wall Street Banker Buys Old-World Park Avenue Duplex For $US8.5 Million

Wall Street banker Brian Kelly and his wife Robin Foley just purchased 10-room Upper East Side duplex for $US8.495 million, according to CityRealty’s blog 6sqft.

The two-story apartment, at pre-war 830 Park Ave., still has original touches from the early 20th century mixed with modern finishes.

The four-bedroom condo contains a grand staircase and tall ceilings. Each floor even has its own air conditioning system.

830 Park Avenue was built in 1912 by Art Nouveau architects George and Edward Blum and is located near the Whitney Museum and Carlyle Hotel.

The previous owner was

Robert F. Mancuso, the founder and chief executive of the Dellacorte Group, a NYC merchant bank.

