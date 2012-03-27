83 Year Old Woman Sues Apple For $1 Million After Breaking Her Nose On Its Glass Door

Photo: Business Insider

An 83 year-old woman is suing Apple for $1 million after she broke her nose on its glass doors, the New York Post reports.She approached the store in December and didn’t realise that the glass door was a door. She thought could just walk right on in. She was wrong.



Her face hit the door, her nose broke. And this is Apple’s fault, in her opinion.

Her lawyer told the Post:

“There were no markings on the glass or they were inadequate … My client is an octogenarian. She sees well, but she did not see any glass. The stereotypical Apple customer is a Gen-Y person or a teenager or a college student, but they have to realise that the elderly generation are their customers, too.”

The store that took out her nose is in Manhasset, New York.

