HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Gorgeous Park Avenue Duplex For $24.75 Million

Meredith Galante
Photo: Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens Realty

A Park Avenue duplex on the Upper East side just hit the market for $24.75 million. The home belongs to society couple Pamela Farkas and Andrew Paul, who are moving to their West Village townhouse, according to The Observer.

The home has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. There were originally 17 rooms total, the home was renovated to make the rooms more spacious. The apartment takes up the sixth and seventh floors of 820 Park Avenue.

The building was constructed in 1926, and is a cooperative with elevator access.

Expect to pay $18,281 a month in maintenance fees.

The home has been on the market just one day.

820 Park is a pre-war building.

The corner living room is huge--there's room for a few separate sitting areas.

The dining room is perfect for entertaining. It sits at least 12.

A gorgeous circular staircase leads to the bedrooms.

The master bedroom faces Park Avenue.

The master bedroom has polished mahogany doors, his and her sinks, a walk-in steam shower, a bathtub, and a concealed water closet with toilet and bidet.

The home has a prime location, with 90 feet of Park Avenue frontage.

