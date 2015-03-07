An 82-year-old woman who has never used the internet just did a Reddit AMA

YouTube Kerstin Wolgers, 82, uses the internet for the first time.

An 82-year-old woman who claims she’s never been online just did a Reddit AMA and it’s not one you want to miss.

Kerstin Wolgers, 82, says “I was first introduced to the internet this week through a project with Mynewsdesk Now (http://mynewsdesknow.se). I have never used a computer or been online before — my life was completely AFK until Monday. This week, I’ve looked into Tinder, Skype, Twitter and Instagram, and played a game of Battlefield 4 — live streamed through a camera strapped on my chest.”

Wolgers, who is from Sweden, was joined on Reddit by a man named Berthel Nordström, 93, who she wrote was “Sweden’s most digital senior citizen.”

Here were some of the questions Wolgers was asked, and her answers:

Rohtknhs asks, “What’s the worst thing you’ve seen across the internet?”

Wolgers gave an adorable answer: “Not really but I saw a music video with a man jumping around being a bit silly, with funny thing on top of his head. But other than that nothing bad or weird!”

She’s referring to “Gagnam Style” there. (There’s a video of Wolgers watching it on her AMA.)

Another Reddit user wanted to know, “Have you looked at any videos on YouTube videos yet? If so what’s your favourite video so far?”

Wolgers’ answer: “Yes, I saw this video on Youtube of this deaf girl who suddenly, with the help of doctors, could hear. It was amazing, the most moving thing i’ve seen in a long time! I’ll send you the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LsOo3jzkhYA But bring out your napkins!”

She also said she loved this video of a giggling camel:

Wolgers is totally sold on the internet though.

“I actually think that the world is better with access to internet. It opens up so many possibilities!” she said in her AMA.

Read the whole thing here.

