$8.2 Million Pay Day For Rick Wagoner

It sounds like they split the difference.



Former GM CEO Rick Wagoner was due to collect some $20 million on his retirement, but, you know, it doesn’t look so good to get $20 million from a bailed-out ocmpany after it collapsed during your time at the top.

So what to do? Take $8.2 million instead. It’s still quite a fat retirement, but not 8-digits fat, and the story maybe makes some waves for a day or two. Problem solved.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.