A Hedge Funder Turned 7 Apartments In A Townhouse Into One Sick Bachelor Pad And Is Selling It For $20 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s

Space is scarce in the West Village, unless you’re G2 Partners managing director John de Neufville. He turned two triplexes (purchased in 2002 for $2 million) into one massive bachelor’s pad.In fact, de Neufville thinks the house is too massive. According to the WSJ, that’s why he’s selling it.



“I didn’t feel like I needed to live in a 7,000-square-foot house by myself,” Mr. de Neufville said.

That means he’ll say goodbye the hot tub on the roof, the huge gym, the wine-tasting room, 6 bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms, two kitchens and six working fireplaces.

Call us crazy, but we think that would be hard.

Sothebys’ Jeremy and Robin Stein have the listing.

