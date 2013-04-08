The 26 Worst Celebrity Hairstyles From The '80s

The ’80s brought us mullets, crimped looks, and heavy loads of hairspray.
The bigger the better.
While we may wish to forget some of the do’s, some pulled off hair-raising styles.
Next week, National Geographic is airing a three-night special: “The ’80s: The Decade That Made Us.”
Narrated by Rob Lowe, the event will take a look back at the political, cultural, and technological moments that defined the generation.
Prepare to relive the rise of Calvin Klein jeans by Brooke Shields, Pac-Man, the Walkman, Jane Fonda’s workout videos, and, of course, the hairstyles.
We’ve compiled some of the best and worst looks of the decade.
Rewind back to the ’80s and see how the stars wore their locks.
... he waved his shaggy do around on stage. Here he is with electric guitar creator Les Paul in '88.
... but back in the '80s, he rocked a rainbow frock of colourful braids and crimped long hair. Here he is next to his wax double in June 1984.
In 1985, he showed off a wild head of hair. Here he is with Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi at a Live Aid concert.
*In Agassi's 1999 autobiography Open, he admitted that during the '90s, as he began to lose his hair, the locks were part of a wig.
The above photo is from the first time he wore the wig at the 1990 French Open. He finally shaved it all off in '96.
