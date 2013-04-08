The 26 Worst Celebrity Hairstyles From The '80s

Some famous men of the ’80s had longer, wilder curls than Michelle Pfeiffer here.

The ’80s brought us mullets, crimped looks, and heavy loads of hairspray.



The bigger the better.

While we may wish to forget some of the do’s, some pulled off hair-raising styles.

Next week, National Geographic is airing a three-night special: “The ’80s: The Decade That Made Us.”

Narrated by Rob Lowe, the event will take a look back at the political, cultural, and technological moments that defined the generation.

Prepare to relive the rise of Calvin Klein jeans by Brooke Shields, Pac-Man, the Walkman, Jane Fonda’s workout videos, and, of course, the hairstyles.

We’ve compiled some of the best and worst looks of the decade.

Rewind back to the ’80s and see how the stars wore their locks.

