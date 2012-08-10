80s Alien 'ALF' Returns To Earth In New CG/Live-Action Film—Here's Today's Buzz

- ALF, which stands for stands for “alien life form,” is sarcastic, courts trouble with government forces and has an appetite for cats.Remember 80s sitcom creature “ALF”? Well thanks to producer/ puppeteer Paul Fusco and his vision board, Sony Pictures Animation has acquired the show rights and will proceed to develop a movie mixing live-action and CG elements á la “The Smurfs.”
- Director Michael Polish has such a “Blue Crush” on Kate Bosworth that he finally popped the question—and she said yes! The actress let the news slip in her new travel blog post for Vogue, beginning the piece by writing, “On our first day in Seoul, my fiancé, Michael Polish, and I venture out to Changdeokgung Palace.”
- Kathie Lee Gifford is being skewered by fans this week after the TV personality said in a recent interview with Family Circle magazine, “I’m not a perfect mum, but my kids haven’t been arrested, in rehab or kicked out of school, so I must be doing something right!” Which then prompted haters to take to Gifford’s Facebook page, posting comments such as “Kathy do you know the first thing they teach you in family counseling for loved ones of addicts? The three C’s; you DIDN’T cause it, you CAN’T cure it, and you CAN’T control it.”
- AMC Networks reported improved second-quarter earnings Thursday, posting a profit of $41.5 million for the latest quarter, compared with $27.2 million in the year-ago period. Thanks in part to “Mad Men” and “The Walking Dead,” quarterly revenue rose 12.2 per cent to $328 million.
- After they were spotted feeding each other pizza on the Upper East Side, sounds like Katie Couric and financier John Molner are officially a couple.
- Fellow TV host (and Simon Cowell ex-gf) Terri Seymour, 38, was also spotted smooching a new man: 22-year-old model, Clark Mallon.
- Former “Hills” star Kristin Cavallari and her Chicago Bears fiancé Jay Cutler have welcomed their first child together—”We are thrilled to welcome Camden Jack Cutler into the world,” Cavallari tweeted Wednesday. “He was born this morning weighting 7lbs 9oz. Everyone is doing great!”
- Kimye should stick to doing whatever it is they do. Watch the couple try to act in this MTV Video Music Awards promo below:
