$800,000 City Manager Quits After California Town Erupts In Protest

It’s the end of the road for city manager Robert Rizzo, who gave up his sweet $800,000 salary today under heavy protest. He can thank the LA Times for reporting the high pay he has received for years.



Two other overpaid employees of Bell, CA are resigning — and none will receive a serverance package:

Robert Rizzo, who served as Hesperia’s city manager from 1988 to 1992, was the highest paid Bell employee at $787,637 a year — nearly twice the pay of President Barack Obama…

Council members emerged from an hours-long closed session at midnight and announced they had accepted the resignations of Rizzo, Assistant City Manager Angela Spaccia and Police Chief Randy Adams. Spaccia makes $376,288 a year and Adams earns $457,000, 50 per cent more than Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck.

Which goes to say, exposing corruption can go a ways to fixing California’s budget crisis. Look how angry the mostly poor residents of Bell were at yesterday’s hearing.

Image: AP Revelations about Bell city leaders' pay has sparked anger in a blue-collar town that is one of the poorest in Los Angeles County. Image: AP Revelations about Bell city leaders' pay has sparked anger in a blue-collar town that is one of the poorest in Los Angeles County. Image: AP Revelations about Bell city leaders' pay has sparked anger in a blue-collar town that is one of the poorest in Los Angeles County. Image: AP Revelations about Bell city leaders' pay has sparked anger in a blue-collar town that is one of the poorest in Los Angeles County. Image: AP Revelations about Bell city leaders' pay has sparked anger in a blue-collar town that is one of the poorest in Los Angeles County. Mayor Oscar Hernandez (left) Image: AP Revelations about Bell city leaders' pay has sparked anger in a blue-collar town that is one of the poorest in Los Angeles County. Rizzo's mugshot from a drunk driving arrest last spring Image: AP Revelations about Bell city leaders' pay has sparked anger in a blue-collar town that is one of the poorest in Los Angeles County. Meanwhile here's a typical scene in Bell: lining up outside the food hall Image: AP Revelations about Bell city leaders' pay has sparked anger in a blue-collar town that is one of the poorest in Los Angeles County. Don't miss... 15 Reasons Why California Is The Next Greece

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.