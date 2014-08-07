This Guy Has Amassed Over 80,000 YouTube Subscribers By Filming Supercars In London

Paul-Willams-Supercars-LondonYouTube

Paul Williams has spent the past five years obsessively filming the surprisingly large number of supercars that routinely take to the streets of London’s posh neighborhoods.

His aptly named YouTube channel, “Supercars of London,” has been rewarded with over 80,000 subscribers who love to watch videos of Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porsches, and other exotic speed machines.

Here are some the rides he’s filmed recently. They end up in London when wealthy Middle Easterners visit. Residents have complained about the noise, but Williams doesn’t seem bothered and points out that the supercars are actually being driven rather quietly.

It’s a white Lamborghini Aventador.

Lambo-London-Screen-ShotYouTube

And here’s a Ferrari Berlinetta.

Ferrari BerlinettaSupercars of London/YouTube

Pagani Huayra!

Pagani-HuayraSupercars of London/YouTube

Yep, that’s a Bugatti Veyron.

Bugatti-VeyronSupercars of London/YouTube

And another Lambo, this time in eye-catching yellow.

LamborghiniSupercars of London/YouTube

And why not one more Lambo?

Another LamboSupercars of London/YouTube

You can watch the entire Supercars of London video below and see the supercars in action on streets where to say they stand out is an understatement.

