800 Tunisian Inmates Escape During Prison Fire

Photo: ap

More than 800 inmates escaped two prisons in Tunisia Friday after a fire in two cells reports the AP.522 inmates escaped from a prison in Kasserine and another 300 from a facility in Gafsa.



The two towns are about 95 miles apart, in the central part of the country.

The Gafsa prison guards were on strike at the time of the escape.

Tunisia has been undergoing political unrest since the deposing of the country’s president in January.

This comes in the same week several hundred Taliban prisoners escaped from an Afghanistan prison.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.