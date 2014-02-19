800 Jobs To Go At Sensis As The White Pages Publisher Restructures To Digital

Getty/Cameron Spencer

Telstra’s White and Yellow Pages publisher Sensis will shed 800 jobs as it restructures to meet increasing competition from online and mobile.

The jobs will go across Australia in advertising operations, sales, management and support areas.

Sensis Managing Director John Allan said becoming a more digitally-focused marketing services company was an important part of the company’s future.

“As a leader in digital marketing services and print directories serving Australian businesses, we need to remain responsive to the changing media landscape,” he says.

Sensis would nconsult with employees and unions on the proposed changes.

Allan said:

“These are very difficult decisions and are never taken lightly. We are working with our people to keep them informed and to provide support for those who may be affected by the proposed changes should they proceed.”

