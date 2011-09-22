80 Years After England’s Failed Rescue, The Ghost Of Montagu Norman Comes To Washington

As the Fed meets for its highly publicized two day meeting this week, history again whispers to us of past generations that were crippled by following policies such as Bernanke’s today. Like so many things the Fed does, the specifics around this event fall into the category that truth is stranger than fiction. Unable to come to any consensus at the last Fed meeting and feeling increased pressure to “do something”, Bernanke announced he would extend the meeting to two full days. In so doing, Wednesday’s meeting will coincide 80 years to the day when on 9/21/31, England went off the gold standard feeling constrained by the inherent practicality of a gold-based currency that infringed upon the social spending agenda of British politicians. Most British citizens failed to appreciate the significance of the event and the press called the change “a victory for common sense”. Within a week however the global markets realised what the British press did not and the British pound promptly lost ¼ of the purchasing power of British savings.



As the Fed gathers it bears the burden of the administration’s focus on job creation. It is virtually the sole mantra from DC and our elected officials believe that if the Fed will simply further debase the currency somehow job growth will return. Long gone is the official raison d’être of the Fed to preserve the nation’s currency and the wealth of its citizens – that goal simply didn’t mesh with the tax-and-spend objectives of government. And so the Fed will feel compelled to think up an opaque means of debasement that will fail at jump starting the economy but succeed in destroying the last vestiges of the American middle class.

The tragedy of America’s mistakes is that our problems do not require a PhD to solve. History’s recurring story tells us that debt leads to debasement or default. Why will the Fed print again this week? For exactly the same reasons Germany did leading up to its hyperinflation. Consider the words of Liaquat Ahamed in his tremendously detailed history of the world’s currency contagion, The Lords of Finance:

Why did Germany print? … the dilemma was “whether one wished to stop inflating and trigger the revolution” or continue to print… Faced with these confusing and competing considerations, (German Central Bank President, Rudolf) von Havenstein decided to play for time, supplying the government with whatever money it needed… It was a complete miscalculation. Von Havenstein failed to recognise … that a moderate degree of inflation does not remain moderate for long. At some point the public loses confidence in the authority’s power to maintain the value of money and deserts the currency in panic. Germany passed this tipping point in the middle of 1921.

The timeless wisdom of gold and the foolishness of fiat currencies can be better understood when one considers that the afore referenced German problems could just as succinctly describe America today. The only question is when the dollar will hit its inevitable tipping point.

Worthy of reflection are the somber words of Norman Montague who oversaw the Bank of England from 1920-1944 during its debasement and exit from the gold standard. Montague was front row in the decisions and compromises reached from Von Havenstein’s printing in the early 20’s, through the debasements of WWII. After years of tax and spend/money printing policies accompanied by wars and massive wealth destruction, Montagu reflected on their tragic experiment with Keynesian finance and concluded:

“As I look back it now seems that … we achieved absolutely nothing… nothing that I did, and very little that [Fed president Ben Strong] did, internationally produced any good effect – or indeed any effect at all except that we collected money from a lot of poor devils and gave it over to the four winds.”

In direct contrast let us reflect on and heed Montague’s conclusions on the benefits of gold after two failed decades of flawed policies that mirror today’s Fed actions. Ahamed summarized:

Norman saw gold as a pillar of free society like property rights which evolved in the Western world to limit the power of government, in this case its power to debase money. Without such a discipline to protect those central banks would inevitably come under constant pressure to help finance their governments in much the same way that they had done during the war with all of the inflationary consequences that were still all too apparent.

Germany obviously felt the pain of hopeless indebtedness more than any other. By the time England left the gold standard, 25% of Germany was unemployed with millions more only working part time. Shantytowns boomed across Deutschland even in parks around affluent Berlin. As unemployment rose so did the cost of unemployment benefits. Like the war reparations, social benefits were financed with more borrowing under the direction of socialists such as Hermann Müller. Interestingly Germany’s Central Banker Hjalmar Schacht concluded that a coalition that included socialists was incapable of governing Germany. As pressure on Germany mounted production fell 40% by 1932 from its 1928 level while 1/3 of the nation was without work. Sound a little like Greece? Modern day creditors would be well served to remember that paper promises withered with the economy and optimism in the “it’s different this time” view proved naïve. Even Britain which received a then-sizeable $400M loan from a consortium of American banks squandered the loan (now called a bailout) within three weeks.

What investments from that turmoil have maintained lasting value? Gold and silver are virtually the only portable wealth that have preserved capital over the last 80 years from Britain or Germany.

Last week’s failure to achieve anything lasting from Europe’s central banks is little more than a replay from Europe’s failure to come to meaningful resolution 80 years ago. And modern day risk management? Friday’s news showed that despite modern-day enlightenment the world’s most sophisticated institutions have stunning vulnerabilities that can surface at anytime. Without liabilities, gold and silver continue to demonstrate the appeal of real money.

Americans have boycotted the physical gold trade throughout this market run. Globally less than 1% of wealth is currently in gold. Consider that if just 1% of the population decided to buy just one ounce of gold, it would take almost an entire year’s mining supply to fill the order.

And as it relates to silver, if the world’s 6.75B people wanted to invest just $50 into silver this year at $40/oz, it would take twelve years of production for their order to be filled.

As Bernanke & Co. meet on the 80th anniversary of Britain’s exit from the gold standard the lessons from Norman, Schacht and Strong are clear – cheapening of a nation’s wealth through the debasement of currencies leads to financial ruin. This is the path Bernanke thunders down and this is why today one needs physical gold and silver in order to protect one’s net worth.

Drew Mason is a principal with St. Joseph Partners (StJosephUSA.com), a precious metals boutique that assists clients in sourcing and storing physical gold and silver globally. St Joseph’s uses precious metals as the cornerstone of wealth protection planning to diversify against currency debasement and stock market risk to investors. Previously he worked on Wall Street for fifteen years after graduating from Wharton.

