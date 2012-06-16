US

IN 80 SECONDS: Here's Why The Greek Elections Matter

Simone Foxman

We’re two days away from the Greek parliamentary election.

Investors are worried that the elections could set up a “Lehman moment” which would lead to a breakdown of the European Monetary Union. 

But if you haven’t been following the drama, don’t worry: we’ve got you covered in this quick guide to the latest on the Greek elections.

 

Produced by Daniel Goodman


