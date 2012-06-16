IN 80 SECONDS: Here's Why The Greek Elections Matter

We’re two days away from the Greek parliamentary election.



Investors are worried that the elections could set up a “Lehman moment” which would lead to a breakdown of the European Monetary Union.

But if you haven’t been following the drama, don’t worry: we’ve got you covered in this quick guide to the latest on the Greek elections.

Produced by Daniel Goodman



Don’t Miss:

• Why Spain Isn’t Falling Apart Right Now

• Your Complete Guide To This Sunday’s Greek Elections

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.