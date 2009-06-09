80% Of Readers Polled Expect Steve Jobs To Appear During WWDC Keynote

So far, 161 people have filled out our (admittedly unscientific) poll, asking whether or not Apple CEO Steve Jobs — out on medical leave since January — would appear during today’s WWDC keynote, which starts at 1 p.m. ET.

Of those, 79% think he’ll show up. But only 22% expect him to walk out on stage. Most expect he’ll get a call. And 42% think he’ll get a video call, suggesting that the new iPhone could have video calling capabilities.

We’ll see! Keep up with the latest iPhone news here. And vote here until 12:59 p.m. ET.

