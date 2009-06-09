80% Of Readers Polled Expect Steve Jobs To Appear During WWDC Keynote

Dan Frommer
stevejobs clapping tbi400x300

So far, 161 people have filled out our (admittedly unscientific) poll, asking whether or not Apple CEO Steve Jobs — out on medical leave since January — would appear during today’s WWDC keynote, which starts at 1 p.m. ET.

Of those, 79% think he’ll show up. But only 22% expect him to walk out on stage. Most expect he’ll get a call. And 42% think he’ll get a video call, suggesting that the new iPhone could have video calling capabilities.

We’ll see! Keep up with the latest iPhone news here. And vote here until 12:59 p.m. ET.

steve jobs poll results

