80% Of Kids Don't Know The Old Toys 'R' Us Jingle, And It's Trying To Rectify That Immediately

Toys ‘R’ Us just revealed that four out of five kids don’t know its once-ubiquitous jingle.
To rectify the situation, Toys ‘R’ Us is having a Facebook contest asking kids to make videos of them getting others to sing along to the jingle.The prize is a $2,500 shopping spree at the retailer.
The song goes “I don’t want to grow up, I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us Kid!”
Here’s the video Toys ‘R’ Us made for the contest:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.