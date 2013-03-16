NYC Is Getting The Electric Car Charging Stations Bloomberg Demanded

Solaire’s ChargePoint station.

Photo: Alex Davies / Business Insider

To develop New York City’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure, Mayor Michael Bloomberg last month called for the installation of 10,000 charging spots for electric vehicles over the next seven years.In June, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a $4.4 million plan to create 353 electric vehicle charging stations across the state.



On Monday, the results of that investment came to Manhattan. ChargePoint, a private provider of EV charging stations, installed its first station in the Solaire, an environmentally-progressive residential building in Battery Park City.

It is the first of more than 80 stations ChargePoint will install around the state, paid for by a $1 million incentive from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

The new station is in the Solaire’s garage. The electricity is free; EV owners just need to pay the price of parking in the garage — a good deal for those who would have to park there anyway, and then tack on the cost and hassle of filling the tank with gas.

