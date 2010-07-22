80% Chance iPhone Coming To T-Mobile This Quarter

Photo: TwitPic

Apple’s first non-AT&T carrier in the U.S. will be T-Mobile USA, Leander Kahney at Cult of Mac reports, citing “a highly placed source at the wireless company.”Talks between T-Mobile are heating up, and this source says there’s an 80% chance the iPhone lands at T-Mobile in the third quarter of this year.



This isn’t the first time T-Mobile’s name has come up in relation to the iPhone. T-Mobile said earlier this year that it wanted the iPhone before the end of 2010. Analyst Shawn Wu also threw out the iPhone to T-Mobile connection in December.

To be compatible with T-Mobile’s network, Apple might have to tweak the iPhone. T-Mobile’s network is different from the one AT&T uses. Kahney points out that Apple’s phone could already be compatible with T-Mobile’s network and it’s just not saying.

If the iPhone does come to T-Mobile in the fall, there’s no reason to think this would preclude Verizon from getting the phone, as well. It makes sense for Apple to start selling the phone everywhere.

