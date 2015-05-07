80 CENTS: Aussie dollar recovers strongly after jobs data dip

Seems you can’t kill the Aussie at the moment.
After falling to 0.7924 after the inital shock of the big fulltime fall in employment this morning – more than a cent off last night’s high at 0.8030 – the Aussie recovered this afternoon to trade all the way back to 80 cents.
It’s pulling back now.
But the move, which is mirroring a similar move in the Kiwi, suggests that global investors might be back on the yield story as Australian bonds head higher in trade today.
