80 CENTS: Aussie dollar recovers strongly after jobs data dip

Getty/Andrew Burton

Seems you can’t kill the Aussie at the moment.

After falling to 0.7924 after the inital shock of the big fulltime fall in employment this morning – more than a cent off last night’s high at 0.8030 – the Aussie recovered this afternoon to trade all the way back to 80 cents.

It’s pulling back now.

But the move, which is mirroring a similar move in the Kiwi, suggests that global investors might be back on the yield story as Australian bonds head higher in trade today.

AUDUSD 1 minute chart (Go Markets, MT4)

