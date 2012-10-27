$80 Billion Worth Of American Property Is In Hurricane Sandy's Path

Hurricane Sandy hasn’t landed on the U.S. yet.



But analysts are already estimating the costs of the potential damage.

From CoreLogic:

“Based on current forecasts, Sandy is likely to make landfall along the northeastern Atlantic coast early Monday,” said Dr. Howard Botts, vice president and director of database development for CoreLogic Spatial Solutions. “Though it is still early and the projected path is constantly changing, Sandy could pose an enormous threat to major metropolitan areas in the Northeast, like New York City and Long Island, Atlantic City and Baltimore.”

The data shows more than 261,000 total residential properties valued at over $80 billion at risk for potential storm-surge damage among the coastal Mid-Atlantic states, assuming the storm hits the coast as a Category 1 hurricane. Within that region, more than 210,000 total properties valued at over $67 billion stand at risk in five major metro areas from Virginia to New York.

Photo: CoreLogic

Photo: CoreLogic

