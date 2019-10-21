The world's top-earning YouTube star is an 8-year-old boy who made $22 million in a single year reviewing toys

Pocket.Watch YouTube star Ryan Kaji of Ryan ToysReview has a massive following of 22 million subscribers.

The 8-year-old Ryan Kaji of YouTube’s Ryan ToysReview generated $US22 million in revenue in a single year from his YouTube fame, according to Forbes in its most recent report on YouTuber earnings.

The internet star is profiting in a big way off his digital brand and has a massive following of 22 million subscribers on YouTube.

With the help of kids-entertainment company Pocket.Watch, Ryan’s brand is a multimillion-dollar franchise, with his face on the shelves of Walmart, on toothbrushes, and on TV.

Ryan ToysReview started from occasional five-minute toy-unboxing videos posted to YouTube, with Ryan as the host in 2015.

As the channel began to grow in views and subscribers, Michael Bienstock, chief executive of the influencer-focused wealth-management company Semaphore, reached out to Ryan ToysReview, and had a conversation with Ryan’s dad about how complicated things would get financially if the channel continued to grow at this pace, Bienstock told Business Insider in a previous interview.

Bienstock helped the Kaji family turn what Ryan’s parents were doing at home into something bigger.

Today, Ryan ToysReview is more than a YouTube channel.

From toothbrushes to a television show, the Ryan ToysReview brand, Ryan’s World, is a lucrative empire, built with the help of kids-entertainment company Pocket.Watch.

The company brought the Ryan’s World brand to Colgate, Nickelodeon, Bonkers Toys, Roku, and Walmart, expanding Ryan from YouTube.

Bonkers Toys

Ryan’s World merchandise can be found at Target, Walmart, and Amazon, like “Ryan’s World Giant Mystery Egg,” which includes many toys and was produced by Bonkers.

