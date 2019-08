Khloe Thompson noticed that she would pass by the same homeless women on her way to school every morning. Wanting to help them, she came up with the idea for Khloe Kares, and now sews bags that she fills with supplies and hands out to them.

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

Follow INSIDER People on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.